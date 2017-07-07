Fiji Time: 5:14 PM on Friday 7 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Burst main affects Kinoya water supply

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 1:12PM A BURST main at Ratu Dovi Road in Kinoya has disrupted water supply for residents in and around Kinoya.

An advisory from the Water Authority of Fiji lists Kinoya Koro and Kinoya FEA station as the affected areas.

The authority has advised its customers in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during the temporary period.

It has also assured that water carts were on standby to service the affected areas when the need arose.

Supply is expected to be restored at 5pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima sets sights on China
  2. Ministry clears air
  3. Credibility concern
  4. Road deaths
  5. One change
  6. Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji
  7. Harvester hire issues
  8. Bus firms work on e-ticketing
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Routine road maintenance program to continue

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)