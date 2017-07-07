Burst main affects Kinoya water supply

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Expected disrupted water supply if you live in and around Kinoya. Picture: FILE

Update: 1:12PM A BURST main at Ratu Dovi Road in Kinoya has disrupted water supply for residents in and around Kinoya.

An advisory from the Water Authority of Fiji lists Kinoya Koro and Kinoya FEA station as the affected areas.

The authority has advised its customers in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during the temporary period.

It has also assured that water carts were on standby to service the affected areas when the need arose.

Supply is expected to be restored at 5pm.