Update: 12:38PM WEIGHTLIFTING Fiji has started their work towards the preparation for the 2019 International Weightlifting Federational Junior World Championship.

Weightlifting Fiji president Atma Maharaj said to host the event, it would cost them $2 million.

He also said they had already started with the logistic work.

Meanwhile, Weightlifting Fiji host the 2016 Oceania Weightlifting Championship which was a big success.