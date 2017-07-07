Nadi water disruption for five days

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:25PM PEOPLE living in some parts of Nadi are being urged to store water due to expected disruptions for the next five days.

The Water Authority of Fiji says customers living in the following parts of Nadi area will experience intermittent supply to low water pressure as a result of low water levels at the Nagado Water Treat Plant - clear water reservoirs.

Areas Affected Include;

1. Nagado, Nadele, Holika, Votualevu

2. Nasau, Vutuvutu, Katigari, Mulomulo Top, Tabarak

3. Kerebula, Nadi Town

4. Togomasi Top, Togo Lavusa Top, Solovi, Meiganyah

5. Malolo, Navo, Tunalia, Tramitter Top, Nacovi , Sonaisali and Veiladan

6. Malamala, Nawaicoba, Yako, Nabila, Fiji Marriot Momi Bay Resort as well as

Uciwai.

The reason for the low water levels is due to the adverse raw water quality recently, which has affected the filtration rate at the Water Treatment Plant.

Cleaning of the sand filter media is already in progress.

The operation will take approximately 6 days beginning from Thursday July 6.

WAF is advising customers in the affected areas to store water in advance and to use it wisely.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj