Driver charged for death of two year old

LICE MOVONO
Friday, July 07, 2017

Update: 12:24PM THE 30 year old driver who bumped a 23 year old woman and a two year old child she had been walking with who died as a result of the accident will front court today charged with causing the death of the toddler.

According to police spokesperson Ana Naisoro, the driver had earlier been charged for causing harm through his dangerous driving.

"Following the death of the 2 year old on the 1st of this month, the accused has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death," Ms Naisoro said.

"He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today."

The two were walking along the footpath near Tamavua Village on June 24 at the time of the accident.








