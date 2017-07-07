Fiji Time: 11:01 AM on Friday 7 July

It's time for action

Sikeli Qounadovu
Friday, July 07, 2017

THE Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS), say it is time the international community take immediate action in addressing the underlying causes of climate change.

In the statement, they called on world leaders to reaffirm their commitment and full implementation of the Paris Agreement.

"This calls for concerted action to holding the increase in global average temperature to well below 2C above the pre-industrial level and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial level," they said.

"These objectives require net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest."

The following issues were highlighted after the two-day Climate Action Pacific Partnership event in Suva early this week:

* Finalising the Paris Agreement implementation guidelines and completing the facilitative dialogue by the end of 2018;

* Ensuring that facilitative dialogue effectively responds to the inter-governmental panel on climate change (IPCC) special report on global warming of 1.5C;

* Mobilising international investment to fund the implementation of Pacific SIDS nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement;

* Achieving balanced climate finance investment between adaptation and mitigation initiatives;

* Increasing public and private sector support for adaptation and mitigation actions beyond the $US100 billion ($F206b);

* Making the health of the world's oceans and seas a greater part of the UNFCCC work program by building on the achievements of the recently held UN Ocean Conference to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14, held in New York from June 5-9, 2017;

* Establishing climate change as a core security issue by having the UN secretary-general appoint a special representative on climate change and security and calling for the UN Security Council to have climate change and security a permanent agenda item;

* Call on all parties to the Kyoto Protocol to urgently ratify the Doha Amendment;

* Request that decisions on the Adaptation Fund serving the Paris Agreement be taken at COP 23; and

* Give consideration to a Pacific SIDS climate change insurance facility, taking into account other insurance mechanisms already in place.








