Program for youths of Indian origin

/ Front page / News

INDIA'S High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal is encouraging youths of Indian-origin in the country between the ages of 18 and 30 years to apply for the Know India Program (KIP).

Mr Sapkal said the program offered a lifetime opportunity for Indian-origin youths to see, visit and know India. The program includes visiting pl­a­ces of historical importance and monuments such as the Taj Mahal.

"Government of India will pay 90 per cent of the amount of the air tickets and take care of boarding, lodging, internal travel and all hospitality for their stay in India for 25 days. KIP participants pay 10 per cent of the total airfare only."

The applications for the program close on July 21.

The 41st KIP will be held from September 3-27.