Beneficial project

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the REACH workshop. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE REACH program has benefitted 5256 people since its inception two years ago in the country.

This was revealed by the permanent secretary for Wo­men, Children and Pove­r­ty Alleviation Ministry, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, while officiating at the REACH wo­rkshop at The Warwick Fiji in Sigatoka on Wednesday. Dr Koroivueta said 2691 women, 2241 men and 324 children benefited from the REACH (Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion for Rural and Urban Fijians) mobile awareness raising and service delivery program.

He said 358 communities in 48 districts in 11 provinces across the Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western divisions benefited from the program.

"4427 services (2824 women and 1603 men) were provided in the communities by the ministry, the Legal Aid Commission and the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission," he said. "The statistics we have at hand establishes that more women than men have been able to take advantage of the services that were being provided during the outreach programs.

"Women, especially rur­al women, have been faced with great challenges in ac­c­essing basic services like health, justice and legal services, financial services, and other government services because of little information regarding pr­o­­g­rams, remoteness of their location and even less awareness of their rights."

Dr Koroivueta said monitoring and evaluation workshops helped program implementers to determi­ne the extent to which the project was on track and to make any needed corrections or improvements.

The REACH program is a partnership between the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Legal Aid Commission, with funding from the Japanese Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).