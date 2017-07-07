Fiji Time: 11:01 AM on Friday 7 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Beneficial project

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, July 07, 2017

THE REACH program has benefitted 5256 people since its inception two years ago in the country.

This was revealed by the permanent secretary for Wo­men, Children and Pove­r­ty Alleviation Ministry, Dr Josefa Koroivueta, while officiating at the REACH wo­rkshop at The Warwick Fiji in Sigatoka on Wednesday. Dr Koroivueta said 2691 women, 2241 men and 324 children benefited from the REACH (Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion for Rural and Urban Fijians) mobile awareness raising and service delivery program.

He said 358 communities in 48 districts in 11 provinces across the Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western divisions benefited from the program.

"4427 services (2824 women and 1603 men) were provided in the communities by the ministry, the Legal Aid Commission and the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission," he said. "The statistics we have at hand establishes that more women than men have been able to take advantage of the services that were being provided during the outreach programs.

"Women, especially rur­al women, have been faced with great challenges in ac­c­essing basic services like health, justice and legal services, financial services, and other government services because of little information regarding pr­o­­g­rams, remoteness of their location and even less awareness of their rights."

Dr Koroivueta said monitoring and evaluation workshops helped program implementers to determi­ne the extent to which the project was on track and to make any needed corrections or improvements.

The REACH program is a partnership between the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Legal Aid Commission, with funding from the Japanese Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima sets sights on China
  2. Road deaths
  3. Ministry clears air
  4. Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji
  5. Harvester hire issues
  6. Credibility concern
  7. Bus firms work on e-ticketing
  8. Routine road maintenance program to continue
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Climate change wreaks havoc on sugarcane fields

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)