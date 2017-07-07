Fiji Time: 11:01 AM on Friday 7 July

Joint deployment

Tevita Vuibau
Friday, July 07, 2017

DESPITE equipment restrictions that the Fiji Navy operates with, the skills of its sailors and officers have been rated well by the visiting New Zealand vessel HMNZS Hawea.

The HMNZS Hawea is on a six-month deployment in Fiji — the first South Pacific deployment for a New Zealand Inshore Patrol vessel — and the crew have been working with the Fiji Navy, Fisheries and Customs to patrol the Fijian Exclusive Economic Zone.

And on Wednesday the vessel took on board a group of Fiji Navy sailors and officers to conduct seamanship, gunnery and damage control training.

"The capabilities of the Fijian Navy personnel have been really good. They have integrated very well on board and completing a number of roles similar to our people on board and their capabilities have been sound," Ship captain Lieutenant Dave Luhrs said.

He explained that there were Fiji Navy sailors who spent time on board the vessel to observe and work with the HMNZS Hawea crew.

Fiji Navy Ordinary Seaman Paulo Namarua said being posted on board the HMNZS Hawea was an eye-opening experience.

"First of all it was mind-blowing. It was very interesting for me since our ships are not like this one, it is very big and advanced. The first time I came here I was so confused because of the advance in technology compared with what we have," he said.

Fiji Navy Officer Ensign Opeti Enesi said they conducted seamanship training as well as exercises in damage control and gunnery.

"For some of the sailors this is the first time to be behind the gun during a live firing exercise, so this is a good experience and a good learning curve. Today some of them have been able to practise with the live firing exercises we had," he said.








