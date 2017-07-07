Fish species under threat

/ Front page / News

KAWAKAWA and donu are expected to be extinct in waters around Mali on Vanua Levu after both species' spawning sites along the Mali passage were fished out during the past 15 to 20 years.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, director research at the Fisheries Ministry Aisake Batibasaga said kawakawa aggregation for the purpose of spawning no longer happened.

Mr Batibasaga said this would lead to the crash in fish stocks in the area.

"This is according to the latest research and field surveys undertaken by stakeholders from July 2016 at the Mali passage spawning aggregation site," he said.

"The area has really been fished out from the last 15 to 20 years.

"Sadly, the aggregation of kawakawa fish species for spawning no longer forms."

In an interview, cChange Fiji's executive director Scot Radway said kawakawa and donu in areas such as the Yasawas and the Mali passage on Vanua Levu might be in danger of becoming extinct.

Mr Radway also said the stock of both fish species in the areas might never recover because they had been heavily fished.

"Last year the Fisheries Department, in partnership with the University of Hong Kong, surveyed spawning sites near Labasa.

"The Mali passage, the nearest spawning site to Labasa and therefore the most accessible, was found to no longer be viable for spawning."

Mr Radway said this meant that a passage that supported generations of Fijians with these fish was now gone for all future generations as science had not shown any examples of these sites coming back once they were knocked out.

He has also urged members of the public to support their 4FJ Campaign and refrain from consuming both fish species during their spawning periods which extends from June to September.