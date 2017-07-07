8 selected for pageant, 2 left

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Asia Pacific International pageant finalists. Picture: SUPPLIED

EIGHT of the 10 finalists vying for the opportunity to represent Fiji at the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant have been finalised.

Pageant director Sailosi Sirisirivalu said the names of the contestants would be released at a later date as there were still two contestants yet to be confirmed.

Mr Sirisirivalu said the girls who had been selected showed a great deal of confidence, portrayed value for their traditional culture and would be great ambassadors for Fiji on an international stage.

"It will be a good competition between the girls and I believe that this pageant will bring out the best in them," she said.

"Workshops will be conducted for the girls in 15 different areas and there will also be visitations to important sites around Fiji such as the Monasavu Dam, villages in the Rewa Delta and also to other areas in the western side of Viti Levu."

In an effort to highlight the plight of climate change, Mr Sirisirivalu said the pageant would be used to present national interests on the effects of climate change to the Pacific.

"Fiji is the current president of the COP23 meet on climate change, and also the first country to ratify the COP22 meet," he said.

"This pageant will enable us to present the national interests on climate effects in the Pacific to the whole of Asia who play a vital role in assisting to curb the adverse effects of climate change."

Mr Sirisirivalu encouraged the public to support the pageant in order to make it a successful one.

The contestants' names will be revealed next week. The crowning night to determine who will represent Fiji to the Miss Asia Pacific International will take place on September 8.