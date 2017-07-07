Disaster preparedness

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women clean tubua to prepare a meal. Many families have been left homeless by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston on Koro. Picture: SUPPLIED

TO save lives and protect livelihoods, the UN World Food Program (WFP) is supporting the different ministries for preparedness towards disaster management in the country.

WFP country director Anthony Freeman said the organisation was working under the three cluster systems, mainly with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

"We have three clusters WFP is involved in and they are logistic cluster, food security cluster and emergency telecommunication cluster. For all of these clusters we are lead agency and then, we work together with the Government," he said.

Mr Freeman said WFP was involved in a lot of logistics work in the country, which involved seven areas of capacity building.

"We work with the Government and other partners to establish social safety nets for food security, working on with the logistics partners for common shared warehousing and standardisation of various items.

"Whether it is blankets, shelter kits and other items need to be standardised across the country so that we know what's inside each kit and the size of it and that everyone is receiving the same thing across the country," Mr Freeman said.

According to Mr Freeman, WFP was looking at introducing cash or voucher transfers rather than to bring or distribute food to the people in times of disasters.

"Fiji and other island countries have operating markets, so we don't need to bring in food to support people, but what we can do is that we can bring in cash transfers to people which is much quicker and more useful for them," he said.

"This is also in line with the existing government social safety net programs. We top up ongoing social safety nets based on poverty based systems."

Mr Freeman said the WFP had a four-year plan for the region which involved setting up a training scene in logistics with help from the University of the South Pacific (USP).

"The idea is to set up a program to train logistics officers at NDMO and local non-government organisations in standards that will get them a certificate and be recognised by Australia and New Zealand," he said.