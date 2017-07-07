Mother, 37, on murder trial

/ Front page / News

THE High Court in Suva was yesterday informed by a woman charged with the death of her newborn baby that she did not take her child to hospital because she was not in her right state of mind.

She is charged with one count of murder and is standing trial before Justice Riyaz Hamza at the High Court in Suva.

The alleged offence took place at her home in Cunningham, Suva, in 2011.

The 37-year-old woman said she did not cover her baby's nose or her mouth after it fell to the ground.

She said she picked up her child, wrapped it in a cloth and brought it inside her home.

State lawyer, Darshani Kumar, then questioned the woman as to why she did not inform anyone in her family about the incident.

The mother of four responded and said she did not feel like talking to anybody at that time and her mind was not steady.

She said the matter was reported to police by her mother.

The trial continues today.