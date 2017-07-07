Fiji Time: 11:00 AM on Friday 7 July

Luveni: Fiji Parliament has expanded its role

Alisi Vucago
Friday, July 07, 2017

PRESIDING officers and clerks from Australia and the Pacific regions gathered in large numbers to attend their 48th annual conference where they carried out discussions on their pivotal roles in Parliament.

Speaker of the Fijian Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni, represented Fiji to the event which took place at the New South Wales Parliament in Sydney, Australia from July 3.

She mentioned the Fijian Parliament had expanded its role and created activities like the Speaker's Debate, Meet the Speaker program and the Parliament Bus as a means of interacting with school students and community groups to generate awareness of the Parliament process and advocate the implementation of SDGs related issues.

She stressed the importance of having strong, inclusive leadership from the international, state and local community levels to successfully implement the SDGs and ensure that no-one was left behind.

An opportunity was given for the Pacific region branches to meet and discuss proposed amendments to the CPA rules for the region, and to also consider a Pacific region candidate during the election of the CPA executive committee chairperson.

The meeting ends on Friday, July 7, 2017 with separate workshops for Pacific Presiding Officers and Pacific Clerks.

The event also coincided with the celebration of the culture and achievements of the indigenous people which was witnessed by participants during the official opening on Monday, July 3, 2017 when they attended a smoking ceremony and were accorded a traditional Pacific welcome.








