Fiji Time: 11:01 AM on Friday 7 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UN: Media's part

Nasik Swami
Friday, July 07, 2017

THE UN says Fiji needs to realise the essential roles played by the media, civil society, academics and faith-based organisations in fostering human rights in the country.

In his independent report, the UN special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, Mutuma Ruteere, who visited Fiji on a fact finding last December, said such institutions were the building blocks for the emergence of a strong, open, and inclusive Fijian society and had an essential role in the promotion of a national dialogue among all Fijians beyond their ethnic, linguistic or religious background.

"Such dialogue should address the injustices of the past but also offer possibilities of redressing the current inequalities of wealth and distribution of resources," Mr Ruteere said.

He said in this regard, UN agencies and programs present in Fiji should play a facilitator role in helping bring about this dialogue as they were in a unique position of independence and good reputation with all their Fijian counterparts.

He said he was also aware of the fact of the reluctance to gather official collection of ethnically disaggregated data and statistics.

Under such circumstances, the special rapporteur recalled that there were innovative ways of ensuring that such data was available for policy making and change.

Mr Ruteere also called upon independent research institutes and universities to collect this disaggregated data, with the support of the State in order to be able to assess the progress made.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima sets sights on China
  2. Road deaths
  3. Ministry clears air
  4. Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji
  5. Harvester hire issues
  6. Credibility concern
  7. Bus firms work on e-ticketing
  8. Routine road maintenance program to continue
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Climate change wreaks havoc on sugarcane fields

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)