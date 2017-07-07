UN: Media's part

/ Front page / News

THE UN says Fiji needs to realise the essential roles played by the media, civil society, academics and faith-based organisations in fostering human rights in the country.

In his independent report, the UN special rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, Mutuma Ruteere, who visited Fiji on a fact finding last December, said such institutions were the building blocks for the emergence of a strong, open, and inclusive Fijian society and had an essential role in the promotion of a national dialogue among all Fijians beyond their ethnic, linguistic or religious background.

"Such dialogue should address the injustices of the past but also offer possibilities of redressing the current inequalities of wealth and distribution of resources," Mr Ruteere said.

He said in this regard, UN agencies and programs present in Fiji should play a facilitator role in helping bring about this dialogue as they were in a unique position of independence and good reputation with all their Fijian counterparts.

He said he was also aware of the fact of the reluctance to gather official collection of ethnically disaggregated data and statistics.

Under such circumstances, the special rapporteur recalled that there were innovative ways of ensuring that such data was available for policy making and change.

Mr Ruteere also called upon independent research institutes and universities to collect this disaggregated data, with the support of the State in order to be able to assess the progress made.