Duo battle claims

THE 29-year-old woman on trial for manslaughter charges with her husband yesterday informed court that she did not feel the need to take her son to Vunidawa Hospital because she did not see any sign of sickness.

The woman, Loata Vitalina and Petero Taitusi, 34, are charged with manslaughter by breach of duty after the death of their 17-month-old baby.

It is alleged the couple was issued with a medical referral from Sawanikula Health Centre in the upper reaches of Naitasiri for the baby to be taken to Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva because the baby needed to be hospitalised.

However, it is alleged that instead of taking the baby to the hospital, they went to a traditional reconciliation ceremony, which they believed would cure the baby's sickness.

Yesterday in court, State counsel Susan Serukai questioned Loata whether the baby's clinic card stated that the baby's sickness could only be cured through a traditional reconciliation ceremony.

Ms Vitalina said the decision about the trip down to Sawanikula Village was made by her family as it seemed normal.

She said her baby was not a sickly child and she had no idea of the health status of her child as he was eating and playing as per his normal routine.

High Court Judge Justice Vinsent Perera will sum up the case today.