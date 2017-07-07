/ Front page / News

THE Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) announced it would be bringing the Reshma Paritekar Lavani Group to perform and create awareness for the upcoming Health Awareness Campaign from July 28 to August 7.

"The dance group we are bringing in specialises in performing the folk dance of Maharashtra," India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal said.

"In the past we have also brought in many cultural groups to perform in the country like last year we sponsored a 10-member Bollywood group from India to perform during the Fiji Hibiscus and Friendly North Festival."

He said the ICC through the High Commission would continue to help in the development of Indian cultural activities in the country.

Mr Sapkal also revealed that they would be hosting the International Hindi Conference in November later in the year.

He also explained the ICC's main role was to focus on programs that involved the participation of the local population.

"We teach various dance forms, vocal and instrumental music, Hindi learning and yoga for both beginners and advanced students," Mr Sapkal said.

"Classes are held in seven disciplines which are in Carnatic vocal, kathak, bharatnatyam, tabla, harmonium, Hindi, yoga. Successful students who complete these courses are awarded certificates.

"We don't have any instructors from India at the moment. At the present we are using local talents and instructors in Suva and Lautoka but we are planning to get instructors from India soon."

Being the first cultural centre abroad to be established on 14 August 1972 in Suva by the Government of India through Indian Council for Cultural Relations, it has continued to be part and parcel of organising various cultural programs for all people in the communities.