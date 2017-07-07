Hundreds witness acapella show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Harvard Krokodiloes acapella singers perform at the Japan ITC centre at USP on Wednesday evening. Picture: ATU RASEA

MORE than 300 people witnessed the first ever acapella show performed in the country at the University of the South Pacific on Wednesday night.

The group from Harvard University called "Krokodiloes" consisting of 12 Tuxedo-clad males have delighted audiences worldwide with their unique blend of acapella harmonies and humour and also caught the attention of the Fiji audience.

Tour manager for the group, Channy Hong said they were delighted to perform in Fiji for the first time.

"We go on tour every summer and as part of our 2017 tour we have already visited 17 different countries being Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Thailand to name a few," Mr Hong said.

"This is the first time we are performing in Fiji and the whole idea of coming to Fiji was to venture out to places where we had never performed before.

"Also we wanted to bring music to the wonderful people here. It is a magnificent island. We have been here for two days only and we have seen so much and everything is amazing here."

The Krokodiloes have performed over 200 concerts every year for the past 30 years and also recorded over 30 albums since its inception in 1946.

Group general manager, Michael Paladino said their main message to the Fiji public was to share the essence and love for music.

"Music helps to transcend every boundary whether being racial or age. It is a wonderful dance to do. Similar, concepts of acapella can be adopted by the universities here in Fiji. Hopefully we can inspire some ideas by our performance," Mr Paladino said.

"Acapella singing is so unique that we can harmonize by our voices and there are certain special connections you can make with people you sing with."

The group was brought into the country by The Embassy of the United States.