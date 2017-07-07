Fiji Time: 11:01 AM on Friday 7 July

Tekii works on his confidence

Vishaal Kumar
Friday, July 07, 2017

SINGER Tekii Korotuicakau knows he has to work on his confidence level if he is to make it into the semi-finals of the 2017 Kaila! Star Search competition.

The soft spoken 18-year-old student said he had felt nervous on stage while performing in the last two rounds of the competition.

"Currently I am working on my confidence levels and also on my next song which I will be performing next week in the quarter-finals," Korotuicakau said.

According to Korotuicakau, he will be performing the track Slow Hands by Niall Horan and he was looking forward to giving his best shot next Thursday.

He said he was aiming to win but added the competition this year was tough and every contestant taking part had equal opportunities of taking the overall title.

"So far the support from my family and friends has been overwhelming. They have come to every performance and this gives me motivation to perform better," Korotuicakau said.

Five contestants will be eliminated after next Thursday's quarter-finals.








