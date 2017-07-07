Farmers praise sugar mills' performance

/ Front page / News

SUGARCANE growers in the Western Division have praised the Fiji Sugar Corporation for the performance of the Viti Levu mills so far this crushing season.

Growers representative organisations said after the expected hiccups at the start of crushing, the Lautoka and Rarawai mills had settled down.

"We are grateful Rarawai is performing well," said Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association president Kalyan Prasad. "The only issue we have at the moment is the prioritisation at the mill yard in terms of billeted cane (mechanically harvested) against manually cut cane. Sometimes there is a bit of a queue because of the cane from the Penang mill area.

"We have received reports that some trucks that arrive at 3pm return at 7am the following day, we hope this improves as the mill picks up in the next week or so."

Lautoka Cane Producers Association president Parbindar Singh said the Lautoka factory was performing above expectations.

"The mill had some issues last year, but so far this year it is going quite well," he said.

"We can gauge this by the fact that our mechanical harvesters have not been idle and cane cutting gangs have been fully engaged."

In terms of stoppages caused by mechanical issues, Rarawai topped the list last year with about 700 hours, followed by Lautoka with more than 340 hours.

Cane supply issues last year resulted in Lautoka recording the highest number of down-time hours at 738 with Rarawai accumulating 480 hours. The FSC has projected a total crush of 2.1 million tonnes of cane this season, up from 1.4m tonnes last year.