Police caution motorists

/ Front page / News

POLICE are urging motorists in the Western Division and those travelling through the West to refrain from speeding and take extra precautions during long road trips.

The warning comes in the wake of the latest road fatality statistics from police.

Of the 60 deaths on our roads last year, 31 were recorded in the Western Division. So far this year, 18 of the 31 road deaths occurred in the West.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said while drink-driving and speeding were major concerns, driver fatigue was contributing to a growing number of road deaths.

"We are urging drivers in the Western Division and those travelling through the West to take regular breaks during long journeys," she said.

Ms Naisoro added that Operation Tatarovi was re­activated last month because of the alarming number of road-related deaths and accidents.

Last year, Operation Tatarovi resulted in the arrest of more than 5500 drivers across the country.