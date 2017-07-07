Harvester hire issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A sugarcane harvester in operation at a sugarcane farm in Nadi. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

CANE producers associations say the regulation of mechanical harvester hire will have dire consequences for machine owners.

Cane producers associations said every machine owner would be affected by the $17.50 per tonne maximum hire rate set out by Government in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

Last Thursday Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said after a study conducted by the Fiji Commerce Commission, Government decided that mechanical harvester hire rates should not exceed $17.50 per tonne of cane.

The A-G said because of the dominant position of suppliers of mechanical harvesters and the uncompetitive environment, the cost of harvesting had not necessarily decreased for farmers.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the $17.50 per tonne hire rate allowed for a 19 per cent profit for machine owners.

Up until the announcement last week, machine owners were charging in excess of $20 an hour.

Mechanical harvesters were introduced in a bid to address the labour shortage faced by most farmers.

Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association president Kalyan Prasad said it would be difficult to meet loan repayments, maintenance and other related costs if mechanical harvesters were hired out for $17.50 per tonne.

"Cane producers associations are non-profit organisations. The money we make goes back to funding projects that benefit our members," he said.

"Unlike canefarmers co-operatives, we did not receive the $90,000 grant under Government's $2 million mechanical harvester support program, so meeting all our financial obligations will be hard at $17.50 per tonne."

Lautoka Cane Producers Association president Parbindar Singh said $17.50 did not take into account the VAT component of the hire fee.

"Out of $17.50, $1.50 will go towards VAT and that leaves $16 per tonne to take care of wages, diesel, hydraulic oil, transportation from farm to farm and other associated costs," he said.

"Government can regulate the hire fee, but they need to increase it to $19 per tonne to absorb the VAT component or subsidise the hire rate by $1.50 per tonne."