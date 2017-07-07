Residents up in arms over water supply

/ Front page / News

WATER problems are a major issue for some sugarcane farming communities in Seaqaqa, Vanua Levu.

Solove resident Vinal Dutt said water problems had been an ongoing issue in their area.

"We have been experiencing these water problems for many years and we have visited the Water Authority office here in Labasa and still nothing has been done," he said.

Mr Dutt said their main concern was that some houses closer to the main roads still did not have access to the main water supply.

"Other areas that face water problems are Nawai, Vunivere and Kawavesi with more than 300 houses and we hardly receive water around these areas," he said.

"We want to be able to get access to water mains and ask if Water Authority could help us get connected to the piped network."

Another resident, Rakesh Pra­s­ad, shared similar sentiments.

"We need water supply in our area and it would be great if the Water Authority could come to our areas and experience the problem we go through because these issues has been around for so long," he said.

Water Authority of Fiji chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said they were aware of the situation faced by the residents.

"The authority continues to cart water to the settlements upon their request," he said.

Mr Ravai said Solove and Navai were non-metered areas because they were five to seven kilometres away from the end of the water main reticulation system.

"Because only parts of Vunivere and Kawavesi are connected to the WAF reticulation system, WAF continues to cart water to those households that are not connected. The settlements have their own rural water scheme and during the sugarcane harvesting period as well as in long dry spells, their existing water system does not cater for their demand."

Mr Ravai said WAF continued to cart water to non-metered areas because the demand increased, especially during the sugarcane harvesting period.

"Residents from the areas mentioned are welcome to take advantage of the authority's Rain Water Harvesting and Free Water Tanks Schemes because these initiatives may assist them with their daily water needs and storage," he said.