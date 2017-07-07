Fiji Time: 11:01 AM on Friday 7 July

Bus firms work on e-ticketing

Luke Rawalai
Friday, July 07, 2017

THE 53 bus companies registered under the Fiji Bus Operators Association are diligently working to ensure that their e-ticketing machines are fully operational next month.

Association president Richard Lal said bus companies were anticipating the reinforcement of e-ticketing, even before the budget announcement.

Mr Lal said the association agreed with Government's move to encourage the use of the machines.

"In fact, bus companies had been consulted by Government over the use of the machine and we agreed that it is time to reinforce its use," he said.

"This is nothing new and bus operators will be ready come August 1. Those buses that are yet to be implemented with the machines will do so by next month."

Meanwhile, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced, while handing down the 2017-2018 National Budget last week that electronic ticketing would be compulsory from January next year.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the measure would provide the state with live data on passenger movement and aid with town and city planning.

He said the measure would be introduced to taxis, mini bus and even marine transportation soon.

He added that the measure would help the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services to keep track of income.








