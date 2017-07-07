Tudravu stresses juvenile case rise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu inspects the parade at Nabala Secondary School yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

MORE than 335 juvenile offenders were reported to police last year and 43 were from the Northern Division.

In 2015, 77 of the 335 reports received by police were from the North.

This was confirmed by police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu, during the Nabala Secondary School passing-out parade yesterday.

Addressing the parade at the school in Seaqaqa yesterday, ACP Tudravu said the reported cases of juvenile offending included theft, assault and drugs.

ACP Tudravu called on students to listen to their parents and not to go against school rules.

"I took interest on the reports released by the Ministry of Education's National Substance Abuse Advisory Council, which highlighted a number of concerns on involvement of students on certain activities," he said.

"It left me wondering as to why our children are so obsessed in growing up so quickly and students if you have developed a habit of challenging authority and going against rules of school and those laid out by your parents, you must stop."

ACP Tudravu informed students that it was important for them to make a change now if they wanted to avoid regrets later in life.

"Once you let disobedience become a part of your life, it will be a challenge to change and we are happy that your school has chosen to be a part of the Crime Stoppers program because this will help nurture a generation of law-abiding citizens," he said.

"Our main focus in the Fiji Police Force is on youths and we are looking for ways to keep youths away from a life of crime and this is because we care about your life and your future."

ACP Tudravu said the Duavata Community Policing initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and stakeholders created as much awareness as possible on how a life of crime could drastically impact the lives of youths.

"My advice is never be afraid to do something right," he said.

A total of 157 cadets graduated at the school's passing-out parade.

The three special awards were given to Amali Vakatalebola as best female cadet, Emosi Bonamatai best male cadet and best all arounder Beniamino Kameli.

Ms Vakatalebola dedicated her award to her parents and her family.

"My family is everything to me and I thank them for their support and this award is for them," she said.