Parents advised on roles

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, July 07, 2017

FIJI Police Force chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, says the questions about how children become involved in illegal activities can be best answered by parents.

He made the comment at yesterday's passing-out parade at Nabala Secondary School, telling parents and teachers that it was important to be role models to their children.

ACP Tudravu said to know that a child indulged in yaqona and alcohol sessions or tobacco and drug use — puts a spotlight on the parents' roles.

"Whether we are alert to what they are doing and who they are spending their time with?

"And if we are not aware of the behavioural changes happening to them then we are failing in our duty to protect and care for our children," he said.

"We need to wake up to what is happening around us and if we put the interests and welfare of others before our children, then we are allowing them to seek their own counsel, which can be detrimental to their lives."

ACP Tudravu further reminded the school students to make the right decision.








