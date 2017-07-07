FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

"We were part of the business House 7-a-side in Suva, 1982.

"Raben was on the right wing... Customs team

"He was fast ... very fast.

"All we had to do was give him the ball.

"We were playing the Nausori Water Supply gang."

Them: "Dou tagavi ka qori." (Mark that fallah).

"The ball went to Raben and he zoomed away to the tryline — scored and all the seven guys from Water Supply dived on him.

"When he looked up, he saw trainee nurses clapping and cheering for him.

But his always immaculately combed hair was a mess and still under the seven guys, he pulls out his comb and combs his hair. Le!!