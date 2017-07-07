Fiji Time: 11:01 AM on Friday 7 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Friday, July 07, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

"We were part of the business House 7-a-side in Suva, 1982.

"Raben was on the right wing... Customs team

"He was fast ... very fast.

"All we had to do was give him the ball.

"We were playing the Nausori Water Supply gang."

Them: "Dou tagavi ka qori." (Mark that fallah).

"The ball went to Raben and he zoomed away to the tryline — scored and all the seven guys from Water Supply dived on him.

"When he looked up, he saw trainee nurses clapping and cheering for him.

But his always immaculately combed hair was a mess and still under the seven guys, he pulls out his comb and combs his hair. Le!!








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63780.6188
JPY 56.219653.2196
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.43000.4180
NZD 0.68230.6493
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49320.4762

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rainima sets sights on China
  2. Road deaths
  3. Ministry clears air
  4. Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji
  5. Harvester hire issues
  6. Credibility concern
  7. Bus firms work on e-ticketing
  8. Routine road maintenance program to continue
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Climate change wreaks havoc on sugarcane fields

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  7. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)