Credibility concern

Avinesh Gopal
Friday, July 07, 2017

FOUR political parties that are in coalition talks, say a Pakistani company cannot be trusted to manage Fiji's electoral system given its record.

The parties, say the major concern for them is the credibility of the 2018 General Election, considering the company is allegedly being implicated for certain things in Pakistan, including rigging the election.

As such, they are now preparing to launch a national campaign for a free and fair election, which will coincide with their campaign to collect signatures on a petition calling for changes in the electoral laws.

The four parties are the Social Democratic Liberal Party, Fiji Labour Party, People's Democratic Party and the Fiji United Freedom Party.

Speaking on behalf of the parties, FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the Fijian Elections Office should have done a thorough background check of the Pakistani company — National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) — before awarding it the contract for its electoral management system.

"NADRA can't be trusted to manage our electoral system given its record. There is absolutely no credibility with the company," he claimed.

"How can its selection to provide software for the electoral management system be justified? Why hasn't anyone said anything about the company being implicated in Pakistan?

"Considering all this, we are now preparing to launch a national campaign for free and fair election, to make people aware of what's going on and that they must raise their voice against these things.

"We have to go to the grassroots and explain to them a lot of things about the electoral processes and we are also looking at holding panel discussions," said Mr Chaudhry.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said earlier the Fijian Elections Office received five tenders and NADRA offered the most competitive pricing. Mr Saneem had said that the tender was awarded to NADRA after an assessment by the Tender Board and the Evaluation Committee. He said a terrorism financing search was also carried out and it was all clear.

Last week, the Electoral Commission chairman, Suresh Chandra, said the commission had its full trust in Mr Saneem and would support him to deliver the next election. Mr Chandra had also said that Mr Saneem had much experience and credibility after successfully delivering the 2014 General Election.








