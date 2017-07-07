Saneem gives OK to Unity Fiji

/ Front page / News

UNITY Fiji has become the latest political party to be registered by the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem.

The application for registration was made on June 6 and was approved yesterday.

"The applicant had successfully furnished all the particulars required under the law and hence the party has been duly registered," he said.

"Unity Fiji becomes the 8th registered political party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013. The total number of registered parties in Fiji currently stands at 7," the Fiji Elections Office said yesterday.