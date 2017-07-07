Fiji Time: 11:01 AM on Friday 7 July

Ministry clears air

Luke Rawalai
Friday, July 07, 2017

THE Ministry of Forestry has clarified issues over a piece of land discussed during Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's visit to the North.

Minister responsible Osea Naiqamu yesterday confirmed the forest reserve in Nakoromakawa in Cakaudrove was crown land.

Responding to claims from landowners that they have not received any royalties from the lease over the past 60 years, Mr Naiqamu said the land was held in trust by Government as Schedule A and B land and as such did not have any royalties.

He said therefore the land was the property of Government at the time and did not belong to the landowners until 2003.

"In the year 2003 the land was then returned to the actual landowners who were querying about the land to Mr Bainimarama during his tour to the North," he said.

"Under Schedule A and B are either land whose traditional owners are extinct or whose owners have not been established yet.

"Government holds these lands in trust, but recently Government and the Native Land Commission implemented a consultation with landowners in the country with Government's efforts to return Schedule A and B lands to their owners. After this consultation the land was returned to its owners, who are now querying over the land."

Mr Naiqamu said since the land had been returned to its owners the distribution of royalties of the land would be administered by the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

"The board should answer to the landowners as to the whereabouts of their royalties if there is any," he said.

During the PM's visit, landowners told him the land had been leased by Government for a forests reserve during the past 60 years.

Nakoromakawa Village headman Pateresio Natui said they had not received any benefits or royalties from the use of their land as a forest reserve.

Mr Natui had even suggested to Mr Bainimarama if they could sell the timber within the reserve area.








