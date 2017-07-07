Routine road maintenance program to continue

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Road contractors work along a portion of the Wainunu-Kubulau road. People of Bua have called for refurbishment works along the Nabouwalu-Wainunu road. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE routine road maintenance program along the Nabouwalu Wainunu road will continue into the 2018 financial year, says Fiji Roads Authority acting chief executive officer Robert Sen.

In a statement, Mr Sen said the routine maintenance on the corridor had never ceased, adding this included grading, drainage and pavement works.

Mr Sen said special attention was made to repairing saturated sections as evidenced by some spot metalling sites.

"These sites need to be attended to ensure the road is accessible to Rural Service Licence (RSL), Buses and vehicles must comply with the correct axle loading," he said.

"It needs to be noted that it was also highlighted that this routine maintenance program is ongoing and would continue next year and beyond. Drainage and vegetation control are also routine works and will continue in the 2017 and 2018 financial year.

"There is a very intensive and methodical program for this corridor in 2017, 2018 and 2019."

Mr Sen said works would include unsealed pavement rehabilitation programs from Nabouwalu to Vuya, sealing of the Immaculate Conception College and Ratu Luke Primary and Secondary School frontages, including the Wainunu Heath Centre, and the traction seal programs on hill sections between Solevu and Daria.

"This will be based on budget availability and priority," he said.

"FRA will continue with its maintenance program and will continue to attend to all complaints raised to keep the roads accessible and safe for road users."

Meanwhile, the pathetic condition of the road between Nabouwalu and Wainunu was raised to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, during his tour of the North.