Rainima sets sights on China

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima at Thurston Gardens in Suva. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

MISS World Fiji 2017 Nanise Rainima has her eyes firmly set on China and the Miss World 2017 competition.

The Nakelo lass from Tailevu with maternal links to Bau Island said even before being crowned Miss World Fiji, she had set her eyes on China and the Miss World stage.

"Beauty with a purpose is a beautiful part of being a Miss World contestant and from Brittany's (Miss World Fiji 2015) reign, I was following the top 10 beauty with a purpose projects and immediately I was inspired," Miss Rainima said.

"This was the first thing I started with and I'm proud to say that FENC Fiji has made me their brand ambassador along with WOWS Kids Fiji," she said.

She said the Miss World finals would be held on November 18 in China, which means she had 133 days to prepare until the night of the finals.