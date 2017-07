/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Baby Pearls before their departure for Botswana earlier this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:43PM FIJI under-21 netball team has settled well in Botswana ahead of their 2017 Netball Youth World Cup in Botswana.

Netball Fiji president Wainikiti Bogidrau said the players responded well in their first training session yesterday.

The Vivi Wilson coached-side will play Trinidad and Tobago in their first match on Saturday.