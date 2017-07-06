Show attracts 50,000

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The entrance to Fiji Showcase. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 5:42PM OVER 50,000 people have gone through the Fiji Showcase 2017 ever since it opened last Saturday.

Total Event Company manager Loretta Jackson said there has been an increase in people visiting the event this year compared to last year.

"Up until today which is day six of the Fiji Showcase we've done well over 50,000 people already through the venue and there is no doubt that there is an increase from last year," Ms Jackson said.

"What's been fantastic is that we've had people from Rakiraki, Lautoka, Nadi, Noco, Nausori and all over Fiji which have come in to see the event," she said.

She said there are over 160 exhibitors with any kind of product.

"The entertainment this year is just magic. We've got the FM 96 'Qiri Kava' competition tonight," she said.

"It has been really a great six days."