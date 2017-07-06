Fiji Time: 10:38 PM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Show attracts 50,000

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 5:42PM OVER 50,000 people have gone through the Fiji Showcase 2017 ever since it opened last Saturday.

Total Event Company manager Loretta Jackson said there has been an increase in people visiting the event this year compared to last year.

"Up until today which is day six of the Fiji Showcase we've done well over 50,000 people already through the venue and there is no doubt that there is an increase from last year," Ms Jackson said.

"What's been fantastic is that we've had people from Rakiraki, Lautoka, Nadi, Noco, Nausori and all over Fiji which have come in to see the event," she said.

She said there are over 160 exhibitors with any kind of product.

"The entertainment this year is just magic. We've got the FM 96 'Qiri Kava' competition tonight," she said.

"It has been really a great six days."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum sees son die
  2. 'To prove I can do it'
  3. Reddy resigns
  4. Former examiner found guilty
  5. Ravudi wants to teach 'The Sniper'
  6. Tonga pride
  7. The 'Pearl' that Raratabu discarded
  8. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'
  9. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  10. Past cane farming methods return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)