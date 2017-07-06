Fiji Time: 10:38 PM on Thursday 6 July

Friends group donate to library

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 5:41PM FRIENDS of Fiji Health Services a Non Governmental Organisation based in New Zealand recently donated free library books for children in Labasa.

The team's leader Doctor Sunil Pillay said the books would benefit children of Labasa saying they were proud to be part of children's development.

"As former residents and having worked in Fiji we are proud to be contributing to the development of children who are our future," he said.

Friends of Fiji Health Services are made up of former Ministry of Health personnel residing in New Zealand who sacrifice their time and work leave to operate at Labasa Hospital every year. 








