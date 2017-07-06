Friends group donate to library

Update: 5:41PM FRIENDS of Fiji Health Services a Non Governmental Organisation based in New Zealand recently donated free library books for children in Labasa.
The team's leader Doctor Sunil
Pillay said the books would benefit children of Labasa saying they were proud
to be part of children's development.
"As former residents and having worked in
Fiji we are proud to be contributing to the development of children who are our
future," he said.
Friends of Fiji Health Services
are made up of former Ministry of Health personnel residing in New Zealand who
sacrifice their time and work leave to operate at Labasa Hospital every
year.