Photographers overwhelmed at Showcase

+ Enlarge this image Staff of Blackbox Photobooth (Fiji) Sekaia Ratumudu (left) and Roko Sowane pictured next to a portable photo booth at the Fiji Showcase. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 5:16PM BEING a first time exhibitor at the Fiji Showcase 2017 Blackbox Photobooth (Fiji) has been overwhelmed at the number of people that have visited their booth.

Business owners Isoa and Leilani Tokalautawa said they have had a lot of customers who have made use of their services at the showcase because it is something new.

"We are a 100 per cent first iTaukei owned photo booth business in Fiji," Mrs Tokalautawa said.

Based in Nadi Mrs Tokalautawa said they provide services to weddings, corporate events, gala nights, proms, birthdays, graduation, reunions and so on.

"We have portable photo booths where we hire out for functions, like weddings and birthdays. This is the first we have actually come out to an event like this and we are selling instant prints online," she said.

"It's an instant print photo booth."

Mrs Tokalautawa said about 300 Fijians have gone into their stall per day ever since the event began last Saturday.

"Especially getting it printed out instantly and when people see it they get happy and excited," she said.

As for the public who are wondering as to how much the instant photos are Mrs Tokalautawa said it is $5 for 2 x 6 inches photo strips.

Blackbox Photobooth (Fiji) also provides four different templates for customers to choose from as their background for their pictures at the showcase.

Mrs Tokalautawa said they had secured a booking for a wedding this Saturday in Suva through the showcase.

The couple is encouraging Fijians to support Fijian businesses, buy Fijian made products and also for aspiring iTaukei to start their own businesses.