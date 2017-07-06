Photographers overwhelmed at Showcase

Update: 5:16PM BEING a first time exhibitor at the Fiji Showcase 2017 Blackbox Photobooth (Fiji) has been overwhelmed at the number of people that have visited their booth.
Business owners Isoa and Leilani Tokalautawa said they have
had a lot of customers who have made use of their services at the showcase
because it is something new.
"We are a 100 per cent first iTaukei owned photo booth
business in Fiji," Mrs Tokalautawa said.
Based in Nadi Mrs Tokalautawa said they provide services to
weddings, corporate events, gala nights, proms, birthdays, graduation, reunions
and so on.
"We have portable photo booths where we hire out for
functions, like weddings and birthdays. This is the first we have actually come
out to an event like this and we are selling instant prints online," she said.
"It's an instant print photo booth."
Mrs Tokalautawa said about 300 Fijians have gone into their
stall per day ever since the event began last Saturday.
"Especially getting it printed out instantly and when people
see it they get happy and excited," she said.
As for the public who are wondering as to how much the
instant photos are Mrs Tokalautawa said it is $5 for 2 x 6 inches photo strips.
Blackbox Photobooth (Fiji) also provides four different
templates for customers to choose from as their background for their pictures
at the showcase.
Mrs Tokalautawa said they had secured a booking for a
wedding this Saturday in Suva through the showcase.
The couple is encouraging Fijians to support Fijian
businesses, buy Fijian made products and also for aspiring iTaukei to start
their own businesses.