Contest heads into Quarters

VISHAAL KUMAR
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 5:15PM AS the 2017 Kaila! Star Search Competition draws towards the quarterfinal stage, the remaining 15 contestants will need to bring in their best performances to avoid being eliminated next Thursday night.

One of the contestants, Tekii Korotuicakau is working and rehearsing on his next performance and aims to win the overall competition despite the level of competition being tough this year.

"Currently I am working on my confidence levels and also on my next song which I will be performing next week in the quarterfinals," Mr Korotuicakau said.

The quarterfinals will be held next Thursday at the Village 6 from 6.00pm. The competition is celebrating its 10th year anniversary this year and has been labeled country's longest running talent competition. 








