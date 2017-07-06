Cultural centre to develop presence

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:14PM INDIA'S High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal has revealed that the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) would continue to help and work with other stakeholders in the development of Indian cultural activities in the country.

He said ICC was involved in many activities that supported and created awareness of the Indian culture throughout the country.

"We are involved in class activities, education, cultural activities and organizing of major events in the country. ICC also organizes cultural evening, film shows, performance of dance and music, seminars and workshops," Mr Sapkal said.

"It covers outreach activities through gifting of books and musical instruments and lecturers on Indian culture and heritage while maintaining close contacts with cultural, educational and creative organization in Fiji."