Mental preparation for SMPS netters

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Suva Methodist Primary School netball team after their training today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 5:13PM MENTAL preparation is the key focus for the Suva Methodist Primary School netball team.

SMPS will filter in four teams the under-9, two teams in the under-10 and 11 to play in the quarter-final of the Suva Kaji Netball competition this weekend.

Manager Veronica Tawake said they're trying to get the girls focused on playing rather than being scared of playing some well-known schools.

"Whenever the girls hear about if they're playing against any well-known school that feeling of fears creeps in to their minds and it really affects them during training so we're drilling them to be tough whenever they play against these big schools," Tawake said.

She said it's understandable that they are kids but teaching them to be tough will not help them in their games but as they grow up.

"We got to mould them in a sense that they don't fear any one or any school."

"It's a long process and I thank the coaches for giving in their time to help our girls prepare especially when we're preparing for the quarter-finals."

"This weekend's game will determine if we make it to through or not and the onus is on the girls to prove themselves we have to push them hard to be tough because the toughest will survive any obstacle so that's our main priority," she said.