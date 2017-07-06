Fiji Time: 10:38 PM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mental preparation for SMPS netters

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 5:13PM MENTAL preparation is the key focus for the Suva Methodist Primary School netball team.

SMPS will filter in four teams the under-9, two teams in the under-10 and 11 to play in the quarter-final of the Suva Kaji Netball competition this weekend.

Manager Veronica Tawake said they're trying to get the girls focused on playing rather than being scared of playing some well-known schools.

"Whenever the girls hear about if they're playing against any well-known school that feeling of fears creeps in to their minds and it really affects them during training so we're drilling them to be tough whenever they play against these big schools," Tawake said.

She said it's understandable that they are kids but teaching them to be tough will not help them in their games but as they grow up.

"We got to mould them in a sense that they don't fear any one or any school."

"It's a long process and I thank the coaches for giving in their time to help our girls prepare especially when we're preparing for the quarter-finals."

"This weekend's game will determine if we make it to through or not and the onus is on the girls to prove themselves we have to push them hard to be tough because the toughest will survive any obstacle so that's our main priority," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum sees son die
  2. 'To prove I can do it'
  3. Reddy resigns
  4. Former examiner found guilty
  5. Ravudi wants to teach 'The Sniper'
  6. Tonga pride
  7. The 'Pearl' that Raratabu discarded
  8. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'
  9. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  10. Past cane farming methods return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Mum sees son die Thursday (06 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)