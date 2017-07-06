Mental preparation for SMPS netters

Update: 5:13PM MENTAL preparation is the key focus for the Suva Methodist Primary School netball team.
SMPS will filter in four teams the under-9, two teams in the
under-10 and 11 to play in the quarter-final of the Suva Kaji Netball
competition this weekend.
Manager Veronica Tawake said they're trying to get the girls
focused on playing rather than being scared of playing some well-known schools.
"Whenever the girls hear about if they're playing against
any well-known school that feeling of fears creeps in to their minds and it
really affects them during training so we're drilling them to be tough whenever
they play against these big schools," Tawake said.
She said it's understandable that they are kids but teaching
them to be tough will not help them in their games but as they grow up.
"We got to mould them in a sense that they don't fear any
one or any school."
"It's a long process and I thank the coaches for giving in
their time to help our girls prepare especially when we're preparing for the
quarter-finals."
"This weekend's game will determine if we make it to through
or not and the onus is on the girls to prove themselves we have to push them
hard to be tough because the toughest will survive any obstacle so that's our
main priority," she said.