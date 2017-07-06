Business slow for florist

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Manor Gounder at the Fiji Showcase 2017. Picture: TALEBULA KATE

Update: 3:42PM BUSINESS this year for florist, Manor Gounder at the Fiji Showcase 2017 has been very slow.

Ms Gounder was chatting with other florists at the national event when the Fiji Times Online team caught up with her for an interview.

This is the third year Ms Gounder has been an exhibitor Fiji Showcase.

"When my husband passed away 20 years ago then I started my flower business," Ms Gounder said.

Cactus, pencil pines, anthurium and bougainvilleas are some of the plants that are on sale at her "Stall One" at the event.

She said last year at the event was very good as she made good revenue of $1000.

"Otherwise this year is very slow," she said.

"Please come on down to the showcase and take advantage of the plants and beautiful flowers with a price range from $5 to $300."