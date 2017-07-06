Business slow for florist

Update: 3:42PM BUSINESS this year for florist, Manor Gounder at the Fiji Showcase 2017 has been very slow.
Ms Gounder
was chatting with other florists at the national event when the Fiji Times
Online team caught up with her for an interview.
This is the
third year Ms Gounder has been an exhibitor Fiji Showcase.
"When my
husband passed away 20 years ago then I started my flower business," Ms Gounder
said.
Cactus,
pencil pines, anthurium and bougainvilleas are some of the plants that are on
sale at her "Stall One" at the event.
She said
last year at the event was very good as she made good revenue of $1000.
"Otherwise
this year is very slow," she said.
"Please
come on down to the showcase and take advantage of the plants and beautiful
flowers with a price range from $5 to $300."