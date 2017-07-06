Fiji Time: 4:49 PM on Thursday 6 July

SMPS banks on U10-11

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 3:41PM SUVA Methodist Primary School will bank on their under-10-11 rugby team in this weekend's semi-final of the Suva Kaji rugby competition.

Coach Joseva Vere said their new uniforms sponsored by RC Manubhai had boosted the player�s morale in all their games.

"We had a tough game in the quarterfinal last weekend against Suva Primary school, we were given two extra times until our boys scored 5-0, so it was a real battle," Vere said.

He stated that all teams were sensational but unfortunately the under-9 lost out in the quarterfinal but will be playing in the plate semi-final.

"We�ve practiced well, done the hard yards and we�ve seen that the boys are really getting in to the system of understanding how important this weekend�s game is."

"The boys are really looking forward to the games and we�ve done all the necessary training that needs to be done to them."








