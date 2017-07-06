Fiji Time: 4:49 PM on Thursday 6 July

Bua road works to continue

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 3:31PM DRAINAGE and vegetation control are part routine works that the Fiji Roads will continue to implement along the Nabouwalu Wainunu road in the 2017 and 2018 financial year.

In a statement the authority�s acting chief executive officer Robert Sen said this would be a very intensive and methodical programme for this corridor in 2017, 2018 and even 2019.

"Works would include unseal pavement rehabilitation programme from Nabouwalu to Vuya, sealing of the Immaculate Conception College and Ratu Luke Primary and Secondary School frontages including the Wainunu Heath Centre and the traction seal programs on hill sections between Solevu and Daria," he said.








