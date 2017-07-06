QVS first thing first

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image QVS assistant principal Dan Domoni. Picture: Facebook/SUPPLIED

Update: 3:15PM QUEEN Victoria School under-18 is focusing on how they will play against St Johns College in the semi-finals of the Eastern Zone Rugby competition at Ratu Cakobau Park this weekend.

Assistant Principal Dan Domoni said St John had been pressuring them during their pool games.

"We are trying our best to keep them focused on the task at hand during the game. St Johns is playing better than us during the pool games and that puts a lot of pressure on us," Domoni said.

Domoni said they are pushing hard in their preparations as they were focusing on their 100 years cadet training in school.

"We are not up to par with our preparations as we are engaged with the Barracks Week this week."

"So emphasis is placed on cadet as it is a core function of the school and we respect that."

"The onus is on our players to perform well and be prepared physically and mentally," he said.