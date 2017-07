/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Queen Victoria School in Tailevu . Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 3:05PM PEOPLE residing in and around Korovou are advised to prepare for water disruptions from later tonight.

This is a result of repair works being carried out at Queen Victoria School.

The areas that will be affected are Natovi Jetty and Queen Victoria School.

Residents in those affected areas are advised to store up on water for their immediate needs during this period.

Water supply is expected to be restored at 6am tomorrow.