Singh at another level

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 2:12PM LOCAL boxers have not reached Sebastian "The Sniper" Singh's level at this point in time.

Manager Aman Ravindra-Singh said they don?t want locals challenging Sebastian than lasting only about two minutes in the first round.

"I think the interesting part now is since The Sniper has established himself as the number one pound for pound boxer in Fiji. The new golden boy in Fiji and the internationally best ranked Fijian boxer, it is quite obvious that every man and his dog will be lining up to fight Sebastian," Ravindra-Singh said.

Former Fijian heavyweight champion Joe Ravudi said they are planning and training for Sebastian's downfall at the lone hill at Vunivivi, Nausori.

"We will keep our training simple and basic. Because if he says he is the best then tell him to prove it to us and all of Fiji," Ravudi said.

"He wants to call himself the golden boy, well my boxer Jese Ravudi can show him otherwise. So how about he stops talking too much, accepts this challenge and let us get on with it for all to see."

"Then we will see who is the best and I can assure you that it is not him," he said.








