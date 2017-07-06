Fiji Time: 4:49 PM on Thursday 6 July

Korean youths interested in Fiji

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 2:03PM YOUTHS from other countries have expressed interest in helping local young people and that is something that makes Fiji fortunate.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou made the comment after he had discussions with Korean youths he met at the World Cultural Camp currently taking place in Busan, South Korea.

According to a government press release issued last night, the Korean youths had expressed interest in youth work and volunteering.

Minister Tuitubou is currently attending the 2017 World Cultural Camp with other Youth Ministers hosted by the International Youth Fellowship (IYF).

"Discussions were based on issues affecting Fijian youths and how Korean students can better understand our situation and how they can design strategies if they are sent as volunteers to Fiji," Minister Tuitubou said.

"The strategies are part of IYF's approach towards youth development globally."

Minister Tuitubou added that Fiji is fortunate to have youths from other countries and organizations who are willing to help youths overcome challenges in order to build a better future for our country.

 








