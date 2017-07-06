Korean youths interested in Fiji

Update: 2:03PM YOUTHS from other countries have expressed interest in helping local young people and that is something that makes Fiji fortunate.
Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou made the comment
after he had discussions with Korean youths he met at the World Cultural Camp currently
taking place in Busan, South Korea.
According to a government press release issued last night,
the Korean youths had expressed interest in youth work and volunteering.
Minister Tuitubou is currently attending the 2017 World
Cultural Camp with other Youth Ministers hosted by the International Youth
Fellowship (IYF).
"Discussions were based on issues affecting Fijian youths
and how Korean students can better understand our situation and how they can
design strategies if they are sent as volunteers to Fiji," Minister Tuitubou
said.
"The strategies are part of IYF's approach towards youth
development globally."
Minister Tuitubou added that Fiji is fortunate to have
youths from other countries and organizations who are willing to help youths
overcome challenges in order to build a better future for our country.