Tournaments sell Fiji

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 1:58PM THE Fiji International will provide Fiji with the best opportunity to expand its horizons and demonstrates Fiji's capabilities in hosting world class events.

Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources, Hon. Faiyaz Koya said that Asia was the largest growing market for Fiji.

"Being the region's largest international sporting event provides Fiji the opportunity to expand its horizons and demonstrates Fiji's capabilities in hosting world class events and to extend our reach in the market through Fiji International and the tri-sanctioning by the Asian Tour is a landmark achievement for the tournament and Fiji," Koya said..

He made these statements during the announcement of the inclusion of Asian Tour as a new tri-sanctioning partner alongside the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the European Tour.

The announcement was made at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism boardroom in Suva, last Tuesday.

Koya said Fiji International being the region's largest international sporting event provides Fiji the opportunity to expand its horizons and demonstrates Fiji's capabilities in hosting world class events.

The new Chief Executive Officer of PGA of Australia, Mr Gavin Kirkman said a total of 30 players from the Asian Tour, the official sanctioning body for professional golf in the region will feature in the tournament.

The Fiji International will be held from the 17th to 20th of August at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.








