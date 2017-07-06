Tournaments sell Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chief Executive Officer of PGA of Australia, Mr Gavin Kirkman , CEO Sports and Entertainment Ltd, Mr Basil Scafidi and CEO SMARTECH Business System, Mr Vincent Nair. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:58PM THE Fiji International will provide Fiji with the best opportunity to expand its horizons and demonstrates Fiji's capabilities in hosting world class events.

Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources, Hon. Faiyaz Koya said that Asia was the largest growing market for Fiji.

"Being the region's largest international sporting event provides Fiji the opportunity to expand its horizons and demonstrates Fiji's capabilities in hosting world class events and to extend our reach in the market through Fiji International and the tri-sanctioning by the Asian Tour is a landmark achievement for the tournament and Fiji," Koya said..

He made these statements during the announcement of the inclusion of Asian Tour as a new tri-sanctioning partner alongside the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the European Tour.

The announcement was made at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism boardroom in Suva, last Tuesday.

The new Chief Executive Officer of PGA of Australia, Mr Gavin Kirkman said a total of 30 players from the Asian Tour, the official sanctioning body for professional golf in the region will feature in the tournament.

The Fiji International will be held from the 17th to 20th of August at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.