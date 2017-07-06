Make wise decisions

Update: 1:57PM CHIEF Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu today reminded students that making wise decisions is important.
Mr Tudravu sounded the reminder while addressing students of
Nabala Secondary School in Seaqaqa during their annual cadet pass-out parade.
He encouraged them to stay away from criminal activities as
it did not do any good.
He said students nowadays were learning at such a rapid
pace.
"Enjoy your childhood now. Being an adult is not easy,
stay away from crime because once you get caught up with the law, you are in
our book of records and people don�t get employed once their names appear on
our books," he said.