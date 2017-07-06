Fiji Time: 4:49 PM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Make wise decisions

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 1:57PM CHIEF Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu today reminded students that making wise decisions is important.

Mr Tudravu sounded the reminder while addressing students of Nabala Secondary School in Seaqaqa during their annual cadet pass-out parade.

He encouraged them to stay away from criminal activities as it did not do any good.

He said students nowadays were learning at such a rapid pace.

"Enjoy your childhood now. Being an adult is not easy, stay away from crime because once you get caught up with the law, you are in our book of records and people don�t get employed once their names appear on our books," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum sees son die
  2. Reddy resigns
  3. Former examiner found guilty
  4. Ravudi wants to teach 'The Sniper'
  5. Tonga pride
  6. 'To prove I can do it'
  7. The 'Pearl' that Raratabu discarded
  8. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'
  9. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  10. Past cane farming methods return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)