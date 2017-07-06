Fiji Time: 4:50 PM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Upgrade on Nukurua road

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 11:13AM BOGGY road conditions long associated with Nukurua road in Tailevu may soon be a thing of the past as Fiji Roads Authority contractors conduct rehabilitation works on a portion of the 33 kilometre road.

According to a press release from Fulton Hogan Hiways, which is contracted by the FRA to work on the 6kilometre stretch normally affected by heavy rain, the Nukura road upgrade has "significantly improved access, especially during the rainy weather."

FHH Rewa Depot Supervisor, Suliasi Lesianavanua said the Nukurua road upgrade also included drainage clearing.

"The road was so bad that we had to do a heavy maintenance spread and this involved graveling the road with the right metal so it can withstand the weight of the carriers and logging trucks that use the road," Mr Lesianavanua said.

"This adds additional maintenance requirements to the road work," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum sees son die
  2. Reddy resigns
  3. Former examiner found guilty
  4. Ravudi wants to teach 'The Sniper'
  5. Tonga pride
  6. 'To prove I can do it'
  7. The 'Pearl' that Raratabu discarded
  8. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'
  9. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  10. Past cane farming methods return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)