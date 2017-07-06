Upgrade on Nukurua road

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:13AM BOGGY road conditions long associated with Nukurua road in Tailevu may soon be a thing of the past as Fiji Roads Authority contractors conduct rehabilitation works on a portion of the 33 kilometre road.

According to a press release from Fulton Hogan Hiways, which is contracted by the FRA to work on the 6kilometre stretch normally affected by heavy rain, the Nukura road upgrade has "significantly improved access, especially during the rainy weather."

FHH Rewa Depot Supervisor, Suliasi Lesianavanua said the Nukurua road upgrade also included drainage clearing.

"The road was so bad that we had to do a heavy maintenance spread and this involved graveling the road with the right metal so it can withstand the weight of the carriers and logging trucks that use the road," Mr Lesianavanua said.

"This adds additional maintenance requirements to the road work," he said.