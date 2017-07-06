Fiji Time: 4:49 PM on Thursday 6 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police await exam

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, July 06, 2017

Update: 11:07AM THE driver involved in the accident which claimed the life of a five year old on the Sawani-Serea road on Tuesday remains in police custody pending the outcome of post mortem examination to be conducted this morning.

According to Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro, investigators are waiting on the outcome of the pathologist�s exam.

"The road death toll currently stands at 31 for the year 2017 compared to 28 for the same period last year," Ms Naisoro said.

"We are again asking for everyone to take road safety seriously as we continue to record road accidents on a daily basis."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63730.6183
JPY 56.289153.2891
GBP 0.37880.3708
EUR 0.43300.4210
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum sees son die
  2. Reddy resigns
  3. Former examiner found guilty
  4. Ravudi wants to teach 'The Sniper'
  5. Tonga pride
  6. 'To prove I can do it'
  7. The 'Pearl' that Raratabu discarded
  8. Naidu: 'Can't let go of sugar'
  9. Hawea patrols Fiji's EEZ
  10. Past cane farming methods return

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Reddy resigns Wednesday (05 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)