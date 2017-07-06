Police await exam

Update: 11:07AM THE driver involved in the accident which claimed the life of a five year old on the Sawani-Serea road on Tuesday remains in police custody pending the outcome of post mortem examination to be conducted this morning.
According to Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro, investigators
are waiting on the outcome of the pathologist�s exam.
"The road death toll currently stands at 31 for the year
2017 compared to 28 for the same period last year," Ms Naisoro said.
"We are again asking for everyone to take road safety
seriously as we continue to record road accidents on a daily basis."