Another toddler road accident victim

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:07AM POLICE confirmed this morning that another child died on the weekend, a few days after he sustained serious injuries during a road accident on Thursday June 24.

According to police spokesperson Ana Naisoro, the two year old child had been walking with a 23 year old relative along the footpath near Tamavua Village when they were both hit by a vehicle driven by a 30 year old man.

"The 23 year old had sustained injuries and was discharged on the 29th of June while the 2 year old victim remained in critical condition, until she passed away on the 1st of July," Ms Naisoro said.

"The accused had since been charged with dangerous driving causing harm and produced on the 29th at the Suva Magistrates Court where his case will be recalled on the 6th of July."